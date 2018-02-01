Shoot Your Shot 2018

APSU student and member of the Sigma Kappa Chapter of Chi Omega, Madison McMahan, has shown campus that if you believe, you can achieve.

McMahan sent this tweet out to country artist Jon Langston asking for him to perform at their philanthropy event for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

How many RTs for you to perform at our philanthropy event to raise money for Make-A-Wish children @JonTLangston ?!!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩@ChiOmegaAPSU — Madison McMahan (@madzmackin) February 1, 2018

Langston seeing the tweet responded with this:

1k RTs and I’ll drive up there and play an acoustic show to help raise money with y’all #ForTheKids #MakeAWishFoundation https://t.co/2Nni7GikCj — Jon Langston (@JonTLangston) February 1, 2018

Then Langston followed by tweeting, “Go RT my last tweet #ForTheKids.”

By the end of the night, the tweet received over 1,300 retweets and over 600 likes by members of the APSU community and Langston’s fans.

A big Thank You to everyone that helped us out tonight! @JonTLangston We will see you at the Peay! #ForTheKids 💙💫 — Chi Omega APSU (@ChiOmegaAPSU) February 1, 2018

Check out some of the other tweets below: