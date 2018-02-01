Home / Featured / Shoot Your Shot 2018

Celeste Malone

APSU student and member of the Sigma Kappa Chapter of Chi Omega, Madison McMahan, has shown campus that if you believe, you can achieve.

McMahan sent this tweet out to country artist Jon Langston asking for him to perform at their philanthropy event for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Langston seeing the tweet responded with this:

Then Langston followed by tweeting, “Go RT my last tweet #ForTheKids.”

By the end of the night, the tweet received over 1,300 retweets and over 600 likes by members of the APSU community and Langston’s fans.

Check out some of the other tweets below:

 

 

