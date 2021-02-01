The Student Government Association is planning on hosting and volunteering events for Spring 2021.

The student government will be participating in AP Day on Feb. 6, 2021. Two people from SGA will volunteer in each time slot. The three slots are 9:30-10:30 a.m., 12-1 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m.

SGA President Kito Aruh announced that SGA will host a COVID-19 memorial to honor the people who died from COVID-19. The memorial will take place during Unity Week on April 15 at 7 p.m. at the AP Bowl. The event is currently under coordination, according to President Aruh. More information will come in the following weeks.

SGA will also distribute homecoming T-shirts on March 15 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Traditionally, the organization distributes homecoming T-shirts at the Dunn Bowl, but President Aruh said that the distribution will be moving to the AP Bowl due to “anticipation of low attendance” at the Dunn Bowl. Barbeque will be provided to students.

SGA plans on volunteering at a fashion show hosted by APSU Career Services. The fashion show is called “Craft Your Career: Govs Style Fashion Show” and will be held Wednesday, March 24 at 5 p.m. at the Clement Auditorium.

According to Peaylink, students will showcase their professional outfits while Career Services offer advice to them about what to wear in career fairs, interviews or “profession workplace settings.”

Senators shared their goals about projects and events for Spring 2021.

Inspired by a request from the Campus Sustainability, Senator Sean Siple suggested that senators from each college in APSU could film brief videos to show the locations of the recycling bins in buildings.

“There was a request that started my thinking from our Sustainability Center that perhaps the senators from each of the colleges could do a brief video that could be both fun and social-media friendly that could indicate where the recycling is in their buildings,” Siple said during the meeting on Jan. 27.

Siple also suggested that senators could create a social media campaign to make videos about addressing certain issues and opportunities in APSU, such as athletics and STEM.

Senator Chantel Alequin proposed a socially distanced picnic where students could join and relax. Alequin suggested that SGA could provide food to students. Students could bring blankets and pick a spot on a lawn on campus to have a picnic. Alequin said that the picnic could possibly take place near final exam week or during warm weather.

Senator Bill Cody proposed an event where SGA could give food to students while students share their concerns with senators. Cody thought that the event could help senators make new legislation for students’ concerns.

“Since we are their voices, we need to hear their voices,” Cody said during the meeting.

Vacant Senate seats are open. The seats are for senators in the College of Businesses, College of Art and Letters, two sophomores, and one graduate. Chief Justice Joseph Spear urged members to spread the word to fill seats.

If students are interested in applying for a senate position, they can fill the application at apsu.edu/sga/elections.