SGA helps increase voter registration

Campus Community was allotted the first ten minutes of the meeting.

No students were present, so no student concerns were voiced at APSU Student Government Association’s meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2018.

The meeting introduction was completed by Vice President Trenton Delane.

Roll Call was held by Executive Secretary Hailee Crawford.

It was reminded that senators inappropriately dressed are recorded as absent.

During EC Reports, Crawford also emphasized that Legislation must be submitted by Monday, Nov. 26.

Failure to do so would result in expulsion since senators are expected to fulfill the duties of their position.

Chief Justice Ashlyn Whittaker then discussed the Tribunal reviews of filed parking tickets; five were approved, four declined and two tabled.

Whittaker announced that Secretary of State Tre Hargett, awarded the SGA for their participation in the voter registration drive.

Whittaker presented Hargett’s letter of thanks and certificate of appreciation.

Hargett wrote, “Thank you [APSU SGA] for conducting our registration drive on your college campus this past September. You were critical to our efforts to increase voter registration as well as election participation among our fellow Tennesseans.”

Delane also reported that several Senate Seats were open.

Both College of Arts and Letters

Delane reiterated that the Graduate Student Senate seat was still open.

The meeting transitioned to New Business to discuss Act 1.

Senator Keoshia Hudson then read aloud the entirety of Act 1 “An Act to Amend Article II of the Austin Peay State University Student Government Association By-Laws with Section 2.”

Hudson did so as she was the author and sponsor of Act 1.

The meeting concluded with announcements from various senators.

Senator Bill Cody updated the Senate on his Daycare legislation.

Both he and President Courtney Covington met with the little governors.

Cody explained that the Daycare would be able to do what he is requesting, but they will need six weeks’ notice and funding to pay the staff’s salary.

Other senators mentioned events and activities occurring on campus that week.

The meeting was adjourned by Delane at 5:13 p.m.

The meeting was completed in 13 minutes due to the inclement weather.