Austin Peay’s football team hoists the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference football championship. | THE ALL STATE ARCHIVES

After spending the past 59 years in the Ohio Valley Conference, Austin Peay could be making the jump to the ASUN.

The news was first reported by Matt Brown of Extra Points, and an official announcement to join the conference could come as soon as Monday.

multiple industry sources tell Extra Points that Austin Peay is expected to join the ASUN, with an official announcement potentially coming as soon as Monday.



This move would give the ASUN six FCS football playing members — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) September 16, 2021

APSU would join former OVC members Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State, who parted ways with the conference last year.

Other members of the ASUN include Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida and Stetson. Lipscomb is currently the lone affiliate located in the state of Tennessee.

Formerly known as the Atlantic Sun, the ASUN partnered with the Western Athletic Conference for football this season and will begin sponsoring the sport at the Division I FCS level in 2022.

The university has yet to publicly announce the decision, but an “athletics update” is on the agenda for tomorrow’s board of trustees meeting. Board Secretary Carol Clark did not immediately respond when asked for information on the update.

