Regarding Recent TBI Alert Released for Dickson County

Ashley Thompson 12 days ago Uncategorized Leave a comment 340 Views

From Public Relations:

This morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released an Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) message regarding an emergency alert about a suspect named Steven Wiggins as armed and dangerous. Several of you have reported receiving this alert on your phones. To clarify, this alert is related to a person of interest for an incident in Dickson County where a deputy sheriff was shot and killed. The alert went out in this region, but is not a campus alert. The message showed up on your phone similar to the image below.

 

