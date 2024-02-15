Lyle Miller-Green returns to Austin Peay State University after all-star year. Photo provided by APSU Athletics.

For the first time in over a decade, an Austin Peay State University baseball player was named the Atlantic Sun Conference preseason player of the year when Lyle Miller-Green was awarded the honor by D1Baseball.com.

Miller-Green posted a .354 batting average in the 2023 season, placing him seventh in the ASUN batting race. He started all 58 games last season for a total of 84 hits and 16 home runs. Making him the fourth Governors player with over 15 home runs and 80 hits in a single season, and the first to return after such a season.

This year the Governors are projected to finish fifth in the ASUN according to D1Baseball.com. Led by return two-way man, Miller-Green, the Govs will return to action for a season opener at home against Western Illinois on Friday, February 16th at Joe Maynard Field in Raymond C. Hand Park. This is only the first of 28 home games for the Govs this year. Tickets are available now online by visiting the links at LetsGoPeay.com