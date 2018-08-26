PeayWeather: Cloudy with a Chance of Peaycake

Freshmen Weekend Forecast

It’s Friday!

Whew! What a busy day for new freshmen and families here on the APSU campus yesterday! I hope all you freshmen are settled in and ready to have a good start to the 2018-2019 academic year! Also, welcome back upperclassmen! I hope you all had a good summer before starting a new school year. We have a lot of fun activities for freshmen here on campus, such as Peaycake, the service project and the Gov Run. I hope that everyone is excited for the fall semester, which begins on Monday, Aug 27.

Today is a pretty cloudy day, so some of you might love to Netflix and chill or prepare for the upcoming semester. Tomorrow and Sunday are looking to be hot with a small chance of pesky pop-up storm. The pool is open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. if you want to take a dip on a hot day, but it will be closed on Sunday, however.

Freshmen Weekend Forecast (from National Weather Service Nashville office, *note: temperature in Fahrenheit)

Today- Mostly cloudy with 20% chance of afternoon shower, Hi- 84

Tonight- Mostly cloudy with 20% chance of shower, Lo- 69

Saturday- Mostly sunny, 20% chance of thunderstorm, Hi-88

Saturday night- Mostly clear, Lo- 71

Sunday- Mostly sunny, Hi- 90

Sunday night- Mostly clear, Lo- 71

Announcements

This year, we will have Govs’ Tailgate Forecast for every home game this fall for football fans. Go Govs!

For those interested in becoming trained spotters, we have storm spotter class with WKRN Weather Roadshow scheduled here on campus on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 6 to 8 P.M. Link for more information: https://www.weather.gov/ohx/skywarn