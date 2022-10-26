The Montgomery County Public Library, located in Veteran’s Plaza, offers many opportunities for APSU students and the community to get involved. One of the library’s most popular events, The Sci-Fi Expo, is being held on Saturday, November 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m..

The Sci-Fi Expo is a science fiction and fantasy inspired event that allows the community to have the opportunity to dress up and participate in fun activities for free.

The expo allows the public to participate in multiple activities such as silent dJ, dance party, movie showings, sci-fi & fantasy themed Trivia, Bingo, and more.

Each of the activities will be hosted in different locations throughout the library but most of the expo will be hosted in the glass study room, large meeting room, and small meeting room.

A highlight that is popular every year is the cosplay contest. Guests are encouraged to come decked out in their best cosplay of any character of their choice to be entered in a contest for the best costume.

While there are many activities that are being welcomed back this year, an added bonus is the expo is adding sci-fi and fantasy vendors with fun items for patrons to purchase.

For more information about the expo, or other events the library has to offer, you can visit https://mcgtn.libcal.com/calendar or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CMCPublicLibrary/.