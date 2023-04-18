Lyle Miller-Green lands the program’s first ASUN Conference, player of the week award for his performance on April 10, 2023. Photo by Hannah Thompson | The All State.

Designated hitter, Lyle Miller-Green plays five-straight multi-hit outings that lands programs first ASUN Conference, player of the week award this past Monday.

Junior Miller-Green, a Virginia native, is making his mark on the Govs Baseball program with his performance this past week. He batted a .650 (13 for 20), two homeruns, triple, three doubles and five RBI.

Scoring 10 runs, Miller-Green helped the Govs go 4-1 record last week that resulted in the first ASUN Conference sweep against Queens.

The junior went 3-for-3 against Belmont with a triple as well as hit by the pitcher twice.

Following with UT Martin, he brought in a double, walk and hit by the pitcher. In the last series against Queens, Friday he has 4 for 5 with two doubles, two RBI as well as a home run. Saturday and Sunday brought in 2 for 4 efforts with Sunday adding a home run.

April’s stats for Miller-Green are .490 (26 for 53) alone.