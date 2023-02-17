Horticulture bulbs to grow microplants Chalise Miller

This past Wednesday the Newton Military Resource Center had veteran and advocate Charley Jordan who spoke about the importance of horticulture and the therapeutic aspect of the activity.

Owning Jordan Farms located in Woodlawn, TN Jordan specializes in bouquets, mushrooms, vegetables and horticulture therapy.

Horticulture is using plants to heal mentally and physically. It’s about creating a connection between humans and planet Earth.

“The military was my entire life. From my dad to my grandfather they were military men. My great grandmother however was my inspiration for gardening. She was sent to the camp during the Holocaust, but she was sent to work when the Nazis split the Jews into two groups, one group would go to the death chambers, and the other group was chosen to live. She had to know how to grow food,” said Jordan.

Jordan talked about experiencing struggles firsthand once he retired from the military; 28 years altogether. However once retired, he longed for something he was passionate about.

He enjoys growing every crop and flower by himself, and looks forward to the public coming to the farm to practice horticulture and to buy his many offerings.

He has even gone as far as to help start a garden on Fort Campbell to assist serving active duty service members and those who have medically discharged from the military receive therapeutic services through horticulture.

Jordan Farms is catered to soldiers, but that does not exclude the public.

Typically, Jordan Farms opens up in April and closes around October.