Carlos Paez shoots for the three. Also featuring Cameron Copeland. Hannah Thompson

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team lost to Liberty, 82-70 Thursday night Military Appreciation Day in the Dunn Center.

“I think it made them understand the true meaning of teamwork,” said second season, head coach Nate James. “Our Military, they are the ultimate team.”

Teamwork is what the Govs demonstrated while hitting 11 three-pointers making it the fifth game this season with double-digit threes.

Graduate student Cameron Copeland led The Govs for the third time this season, hitting the season high at 19 points with a pair of three-pointers.

Following Copeland , sophomore Drew Calderon shot for a trio of three-pointers that added 16 points.

Time ran out before the Govs could make-up their 11 point deficit.

The Govs will face Queen’s college Saturday Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. in the Dunn Center.