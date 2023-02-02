Valentines Day Movie Survey Via Google Forms Makayla Blevins

Valentine’s Day is the time of year where you fall into one of two categories.

Those who celebrate the holiday with enthusiasm with loved ones, or those who would rather stay at home and play their favorite breakup songs while eating a tub of ice cream.

Whichever category you fall into, it is never a bad idea to watch a movie to celebrate the holiday.

Students of Austin Peay State University were asked what they watched as their go-to Valentine’s Day movie, and here is what the responses were:

The Notebook (2004)

Based on the best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks, this is considered a classic romantic movie to watch this Valentines Day. The plot takes place in the 1940’s, where Noah and Allie share a summer full of romance that ends in tragedy. Torn apart by differences, Allie ends up moving away and leaving Noah behind. Whether it became considered a romantic classic because heartthrob Ryan Gosling plays Noah, or because of the iconic kissing-in-the-rain scene it does not matter, this is one to watch.



50 First Dates (2004)

In this rom-com starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, Sandler plays Henry, a veterinarian, who falls in love with Lucy. Henry quickly learns that Lucy has amnesia due to an accident that happened years ago, and when she wakes up she does not remember any new experiences prior to the accident. Henry goes out of his way to make their relationship work, even when experiencing (hilarious) setbacks. If you are looking for a hilarious, but tear-jerking valentines movie, this is the one for you.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Based on the 1813 novel by Jane Austen, the movie follows the main character Elizabeth Bennet who is known for her spiritedness and stubbornness. When a rich, single, and proud man moves into town, Mr. Darcy, both are faced with overcoming their own pride and prejudice as love covertly falls into place.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

This hit rom-com stars Heath Ledger as stereotypical 90’s ‘bad boy’ and Julia Stiles as eccentric individualistic Kat Stratford. Their romance starts out as a bet for a rather generous amount of money, but Bianca surprises Patrick in more ways than one. The unexpected pair fall in love, but what is love without highschool drama and some tears. “But mostly I hate the way I don’t hate you, not even close…not even a little bit… not even at all.” If you know, you know.



Valentines Day (2010)

This movie follows the drama filled love story between multiple couples, who are all friends. Featuring stars like Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Alba, Bradley Cooper, Patrick Dempsey and many more, each story is filled to the brim with comedy and romance that will keep you on your feet. Can a happy ending be possible for all? Watch it this Valentines Day to find out.

Some honorable mentions include: “Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind,” “How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days,” “The Kissing Booth,” and “Crazy, Stupid Love.”









