If the on-going COVID-19 pandemic dampened the joy of Easter holidays for some, Mother Nature has plans in mind. Three main weather issues that are looking to spoil Easter holiday further are ranked from least annoying to most annoying below. As of writing (April 9, 2020), here are some overviews of Easter Day.

Snowflakes be fallin’

Yep. You read it right. Beautiful snow. From multiple sources like this one, 4-8″ of snow is in forecast generally from Rockies to Midwest. Take this tweet from NWS Rapid City in South Dakota. It could be a fun day with mild annoyance for some. On the bright side, sledding and snowball fights are great additions to Easter egg hunt in backyard and dyeing eggs.

An Easter weekend snowstorm will bring accumulating snowfall to northeast #WYwx and western #SDwx. Very cold temps for this time of year will occur behind the storm into early next week. pic.twitter.com/US67j7i3ZN — NWS Rapid City (@NWSRapidCity) April 9, 2020

Not time to pack up coats and mittens yet

As part of the snow, Old Man Winter may pay a visit to the general areas of Rockies to Midwest. The forecast temperatures in the tweet above are really cold by Tennessee standards even in winter! NWS noted that they are below average.

Rain? Again?

Rain, rain, rain, go away! It’s just like the South can’t get enough rain. Again, flash flooding can be dangerous, so steer clear of rising waters! At least, keep an umbrella handy if you live in area that will see rain this Easter. Well, it would be a good day for indoor egg hunt.

The First Alert is out for Sunday due to the potential of heavy rain as well as possible strong to severe storms. Flash flooding will be possible as some spots could see 2 to 4 inches of rain #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/tpTGB2TQMc — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) April 9, 2020

The… what? Tornadoes?

Okay. This is not annoying anymore since it has a potential to be dangerous. That’s where we crosses from “annoying” to “dangerous” since it has a potential to be a high-end outbreak! James Spann, one of most reputable broadcast meteorologists in the media, mentioned long track supercells. The models had been giving meteorologist chills down their spines for Easter Day. The tweets below spoke for themselves about how concerned the forecasters and broadcast meteorologists are about Easter. Welp… time to move Easter dinner to basement.

It's setting up to be a violent Easter Sunday with severe weather likely across the south. @NWSSPC outlook on left, with storm 'helicity' or spin energy on the right. Supercell storms, tornadoes, hail, possible north of I-10 this weekend. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/MYNUxVwrgH — Tom Terry (@TTerryWFTV) April 9, 2020

A significant severe weather event is likely for the Deep South Easter Sunday. We expect a very favorable environment for organized storms, including the potential for long-track supercells and a corresponding strong tornado risk. Also potential for widespread damaging wind. pic.twitter.com/Gcw555K2d2 — James Spann (@spann) April 9, 2020

Image Credits: Cattime.com

Now, I wish you have Happy Easter! Enjoy this cute picture and keep positive regardless of whichever annoying weather that comes your way depending on where you live. For those in South, have multiple ways to receive warnings this weekend.

I am a trained spotter and weather enthusiast who spent years enjoying learning about weather. I provide my thoughts and commentaries, sometimes with light humor.