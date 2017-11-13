Guth announces resignation

Head Coach Kelley Guth announced that she is resigning from her position in charge of Govs soccer on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Guth has led the program since its conception in 2002. Athletic Director Ryan Ivey announced that Jeremy Sullivan would take over the reigns of APSU soccer.

Sullivan has recently completed his 11th season as an assistant coach for Govs soccer. In 2011, Sullivan was named the Midwest Region College Assistant Coach of the Year by the National Soccer Coaches Association.

Throughout Guth’s career players under her leadership have earned 32 separate All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.

Guth told letsgopeay.com, “It has been a great privilege to serve APSU and build a program. I am very proud of our accomplishments both on the field and off. It has been a tough decision because APSU has been my life, my family since I was 26 years old. I step away from it now knowing I leave the program in a good place with a very talented team with a promising future and a support structure administratively that will ensure their success.”

Guth led APSU to seven OVC Championship Tournament appearances and six winning records in the past eight seasons.

APSU Athletics has begun a search for a full-time head coach.