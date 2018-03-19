Govs Softball impress in Mercer Classic

The Govs softball team faced a busy weekend as they traveled to Macon, Georgia, to compete in the Mercer Bears Classic, competing in five games from Friday, March 16, through Sunday, March 18.

The team faced off against Bucknell and Mercer Friday, Bucknell and Rutgers on Saturday and competed against Mercer once again Sunday.

APSU (15-8) came into the tournament riding a five game winning streak, and continued the hot hand starting out the tournament with four straight victories before falling in game 5.

The first game of the weekend ended in a narrow, 4-3 win.

The Govs found themselves trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, however that changed when they were able to get two runs in, taking the 4-3 lead.

The team was then able to hold off an attack long enough to secure their first victory of the weekend.

The second game, facing off against Mercer, saw a 7-1 victory for the Govs.

The game was much closer than the score indicated.

The Govs found themselves up 3-1 in the top of the seventh, before having a monster four run inning to help secure the lopsided victory.

The seventh inning saw two, two-run home runs.

Heading into Saturday, the Govs continued to see more winning.

Bucknell came in looking for revenge from Friday’s loss, however they would be undone once again, falling 2-0.

The only two runs of the game occurred in the second inning, while stellar pitching from APSU ensured that Bucknell would not get any runs in.

After the victory, APSU found themselves pitted against Rutgers.

This victory came with another lopsided score of 7-0.

The Govs jumped out at the top of the first with a 1-0 lead, and did not look back as they posted two innings with three runs batted in each.

The Govs looked to close out the Bears Classic by going 5-0, but came up just short, falling to the hosts 3-1.

Although the Govs lost the last game, they finished with the best record of the weekend after going 4-1.

The Govs were also able to extend their winning streak to nine games before faltering on Sunday.

APSU came one win short of the school record set in 1997.

The Govs return home for a quick two-game home stand before opening conference play against the Eagles of Morehead State.

The Govs will host the Lipscomb Bison (18-7) on Wednesday, March 21, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.