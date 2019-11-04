This weekend the Governors (6-3; 4-1) faced off against Eastern Kentucky (5-4; 3-2) in an inner-OVC match-up. The Govs went in as a two-point favorite and came out as a seven-point victor; meaning everybody who knows these teams expected a back and forth game of defense. With the weather being the most opportune for great football, neither of the two teams had an excuse to not be at their full potential.
Kickoff for the game at Eastern Kentucky was at noon, and the Colonels drew first blood in what would be a semi-low scoring contest. After forcing a fumble by the Governor’s offense, it only took two plays and a 12-yard run to put EKU up by seven in the first three minutes of the game.
The Colonels struck fast, but the Govs struck even faster with a 70-yard drive capped off by a 49-yard touchdown pass from JaVaughn Craig to DeAngelo Wilson. It was a big momentum switch considering APSU had the early turnover that put EKU in prime scoring position. After each team’s initial touchdown the action was pretty non-existent with EKU going into halftime with a mere 3-point lead.
Late in the third quarter and early in the fourth is when it seems as if APSU is going to pull away with no problems. With two touchdowns in a span of 6 minutes, it felt like the Colonels had lost control of the game. However, it was just a matter of time before they woke up and put on a show of their own scoring 11 points on just 13 plays of offense; tying up the game with just under 5 minutes left to play.
With APSU having such an aerial attack all season, it seemed inevitable that they could get in field goal range at least, and put the game to bed finally. The Govs couldn’t surpass EKU’s smothering defense and so neither team could put points on the board before overtime was required.
This would be the Governor’s first overtime game all season and they proved to have what it takes, on the road nonetheless. APSU would lose the toss but after capitalizing on their first possession all they had to do was stop the Colonels from scoring a touchdown. That is exactly what they did; winning with a score of 28-21.
After narrowly escaping an upset by EKU the Governors have UT Martin to look forward to at their Homecoming on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. In which case, they will be battling for the number one spot in the OVC. A notable statistic could be that the Skyhawks are 2-3 on the road this year. The atmosphere at Fortera Stadium this weekend could put that record at 2-4 if the Governors get their way on the field.
