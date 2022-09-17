The Govs fell to Lipscomb in Saturday’s match 2-1. This was their first ASUN Conference match of the season. JENNIFER LINDAHL|THE ALL STATE

The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer (2-4-3) team fought hard in their ASUN debut against Lipscomb (4-4-1, 1-0 ASUN) but fell short 2-1 in the contest on Saturday at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field.

Coming into this matchup the Govs have fared well against Lipscomb holding an 8-6-1 record throughout the years. Lipscomb, however, holds the most first place votes from the ASUN coaches preseason poll, and they proved to be a tough matchup for APSU.

Lipscomb put the pressure on early after Kelly Beiler landed a successful penalty kick in the second minute, followed up with a scoring goal by Shelby Craft in the 12th minute of the half.

Despite the quick start from Lipscomb, the Govs defense held firm as goalkeeper Chloe Dion had 6 saves on the night, averaging only 1 goal given up per game this season. Dion is in the top 10 in school history for career saves and save percentage and is currently ranked 19th in Division I for her four shutouts.

The Govs Alec Baumgardt hit a longshot goal and blew it past Lipscomb’s defense for their first score of the game during the second half opening kickoff. This is Baumgardt’s second goal of the season and the Govs first ASUN conference goal.

Momentum seemed to shift after the play as APSU picked up the pace and went on the offensive during the early stages of the second half, putting up five shots compared to two in the first half.

“We put ourselves in a hole early in the first half with the penalty kick and the long goal,” said Govs head coach Kim McGowan. “We bounced back and played a much better second half”

The Govs are looking ahead to their first road game in the ASUN traveling to Central Arkansas on Thursday with the game set to kickoff at 7 PM.