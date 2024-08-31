The Governors fall 62-0 in Louisville against the Cardinals on Saturday in the 2024 season opener. Photo: Knox Rives| Austin Peay Athletics
Austin Peay State University football faced a tough loss on the L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Saturday’s season opener against Louisville Cardinals after the Cardinals dominated the Govs 62-0.
“I am proud of our players and the way that we fought,” said head coach Jeff Faris in his postgame opening statement. “I trust our preparation. It took us a minute to get settled into the fame, and we will learn from that.”
The Cardinal’s offense was quick to strike in Saturday’s game with the first three points going up on the board at 10:48 in the first quarter and a touchdown to follow at 8:10. The Cardinals went 278 yards on passing to the Gov’s 72 passing yards and had a net total of 571 yards to the Govs 106.
On Tuesday, Faris had noted that he had not picked a starting quarterback. Mason Garcia took the field to start for the Govs on Saturday.
Garcia went 3-for-8 for 19 yards until the second quarter when he suffered an injury to the right side that took him out for the remainder of the game.
Stepping in for Garcia was Austin Smith who went 11-of-16 with 53 passing yards.
Running back La’Vell Wright had seven carries and led the Govs with 23 rushing yards.
On the defense, Dorian Davis and Dion Hunter made their APSU football debut by recording eight tackles.
After winning back-to-back- conference championships, the Govs are coming into the 2024 season looking for a threePEAYt under the Feris Era.
Faris was hired in December after Scotty Walden transferred to University of Texas El Paso.
Faris inherited 35 returning Govs and 11 redshirts. He has brought on 55 true freshman and transfer students to the Gov’s roster.
Despite today’s hiccup, Faris has been excited for the new era of Govs football and has total confidence in his men.
“We just have to study the tape, grow, and be the most improved team in the country from week one to week two,” said Faris.
The Govs will play at home in Fortera Stadium on September 7 when they face Southern Illinois. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and you can stream the game on ESPN+.