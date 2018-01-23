Govs Defeat TSU on the Road

The Govs traveled to Nashville to do battle with The Tennessee State Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 18, where they earned their fourth win the Ohio Valley Conference by a score of 75-59.

The Govs were lead in scoring by Brianne Alexander with 16 points. Alexander also finished with seven total rebounds.

Junior Keisha Gregory finished with 15 points and seven rebounds as well. Brianah Ferby finished the night with 12 points.

The Govs shot 41 percent from the field, while holding the Tigers to just 29 percent shooting the entire night.

The Govs were able to out-rebound the Tigers 45-31.

The Govs forced the Tigers into 14 turnovers, but also had 23 themselves.

The Govs controlled the game from the opening tip, outscoring the Tigers 24 to 16 in the first quarter.

The Tigers pushed back in the second quarter, outscoring the Govs 18-10 tying the game at 34 heading into the half.

The Govs held the Tigers to 1 of 10 shooting to open the third quarter, opening their advantage 55-48 entering the fourth quarter.

The Govs held the Tigers to 11 points in the fourth quarter, while pushing the final score to 75-59.

The Govs improved to 4-3 in conference play, earning their first OVC road win on the season.