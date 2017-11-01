Gay-Straight Alliance’s ‘Drag Show’ showcases drag culture in Clement

On Friday, Oct. 27, queens and a king took over the Clement Auditorium for the night. It was the night of the fall Gay-Straight Alliance drag show.

The GSA puts on two drag shows a year, one in the fall and another in the spring. The show is open to APSU students and the surrounding community. The night showcased the talents of king Chase Sky and queens Anna Freeze, Jazelle Monae, Vivica Versace, Dixie Normus, Alexis and Precious.

The king and queens performed three songs each, and the show was opened with a duet by Anna Freeze and Dixie Normus. Their performance was the beginning of two hours of glitter, dancing and performing.

Throughout the night, the audience could tip the king and queens if they saw something they liked. GSA members walked up and down the isles with buckets to collect the tips, but sometimes during their performances they would collect their tips in person.

After the show, Lili Mayzik, a first-time drag show attendee and sixteen-year-old high school student, said it was “absolutely amazing.” She consistently tipped the performers when she saw something she enjoyed, and she was very quick to get pictures with the performers as well.

On the preparations for the show, Katie Gidcom, a sophomore psychology major, said “It was kind of hectic, but all worth it. This was really fun to do.”

She also encourages “anyone who wants to come or help, [to] please do.” The drag show worked as an outlet to showcase drag culture in a supportive environment that was inclusive for all ages whether they were four or sixty-four. The drag show was all inclusive for everyone.

One of the performers, Jazelle Monae who stunned in a dazzling turquoise jumpsuit with billowing sleeves for her last number, said she spent “two hours” getting ready, which does not include her hour-long commute she took from her home in Nashville.

She also performs regularly at Fusion here in Clarksville but also occasionally at Play in Nashville.

The night encompassed the drag culture in an array of color, beauty, grace and pounds of glitter scattered throughout the auditorium.