Making fresh, flavorful food is the goal of Hot Pita located in Downtown Clarksville.

Locally owned and operated, Hot Pita offers something close to campus and affordable for that student-friendly budget. Items include: pitas, salads, veggies, rice bowls, breakfast pitas, pita dips and desserts. Prices on pitas range from $8.99 to $9.49; salads range from $7.99 to $8.99 and veggie pitas are $7.99! There is also a variety of toppings and something for everyone.

Pro Tip: If you download their app you receive exclusive specials and savings for first-time users There is even an order online option as well.

I know what you are thinking… sounds like a knock-off Chipotle.



However, comparing prices to Chipotle’s, you would be saving yourself more money not only in food but gas wise as well. The closest Chipotle to campus is about a 15 minute drive while Hot Pita is a 5 minute walk. Chipotle’s portions are small and certain meats can rack up to $8.80 just for one scoop; Hot Pita offers large portions that won’t bend the wallet.

If you do go, I highly recommend you try Diddy’s Buffalo Rice Bowl and select your own toppings. The meat is juicy and tender and the rice is cooked perfectly. It is the perfect balance of protein, grains, and veggies that will keep you full and satisfied throughout your busy day.

