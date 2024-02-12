Ja’Monta Black shoots for the Govs during Saturday’s game in F&M Bank Arena. Photo by Kaos Armstrong | THE ALL STATE

Austin Peay State University defended their home court Saturday, February 10 with conference wins for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The women handled business with a 75-69 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins and the men came out on top 79-76 in a close game against Queens University of Charlotte Royals.

Jacksonville was the first on the board for the women, but the Govs defense held them without another field goal for the first four minutes of the game.

Jumping to a commanding 21-7 lead to end the first quarter. Jacksonville answered in the second quarter, cutting the lead to just six, but APSU was able to close out the half strong and head into halftime leading 55-45.



Govs held a comfortable lead through the third quarter. But despite Imasery Telleria and Jada Jones being sidelined for part of the fourth, Jacksonville was able to cut the lead to three.

With two big free throws down the stretch and a steal with 22 seconds left from Anala Nelson, the Govs sealed the victory at home.

Dezi Jones started hot in the men’s game, making his first four shots and earning a quick 10 of his team-high 27 points for the Govs.

No team could get any separation after a tightly contested first half ending with BJ McLaurin taking a rebound the length of the court for a buzzer-beater layup, giving the Royals a 35-37 lead heading to halftime.

Leading scorer of the game AJ Mckee finished with 31 points for the Royals. But it wasn’t enough, as the Govs rallied from a 10-point deficit with 6:40 left in the game.

Isaac Haney came up big on both sides of the ball late with a steal and a bucket to go along with Sai Witt’s 18 points and seven rebounds. Haney ended the game with 21 points, helping the Govs close out with a 79-76 win over the Royals.

With the wins Saturday night, the women’s record is 12-13 overall and a 5-6 conference record. Men improve to 13-13 with a 6-5 ASUN record.

Men’s baketball plays again on Thursday, February 15. At Central Arkansas. Womens basketball will be heading to Nashville to play the Lipscomb Bisons on Saturday, February 17.