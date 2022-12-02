CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees gathered on December 2 to host their quarterly meeting on campus.

The meeting took place at 317 College Street and began at 8:15 a.m. and was followed by committee reports starting with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, Audit Committee, Business and Finance Committee and Executive Committee.

The full board commenced meeting at 10 a.m.

Some of the primary items discussed detailed the athletics plan to move to the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) for football, consideration of a Joe Maynard Field at Hand Park artificial turf installation project, internal audits for mid-2022, revised budget plans for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the presidential evaluation, revisions of Policy 1:024, potential updates to the institutional mission profile statement, revisions to the student trustee selection process, and IT security improvements.

This story was updated on Thursday, December 8th at 9:48 a.m.