“If this was meant to protect the information of our students, there are numerous other places to start,” said middle college student, Jakob Woodard.

The recent bill that banned TikTok and other Chinese apps on public college wi-fi in Tennessee has been regarded as controversial to Tennessee college students.

See The All States summary here: TikTok Banned On Tennessee Public University Wi-Fi – The All State.

Austin Peay students have expressed their opposition towards the bill, with many finding the ban on TikTok unnecessary.

“They are allowed to do this at any time, for little to no reason at all,” said Julianna Smith, a sophomore art education major.

The close violation of the first amendment right to freedom of speech is speculated by Austin Peay’s students.

“It’s a very much controlling and invasive bill. It almost infringes on the freedom of speech,” said Smith.

Concern is expressed for the future in regard to the first amendment right.

“I think it will make it harder for college students to express themselves and their opinions,” said Elizabeth Miner, freshman, biology major.

Multiple students pointed out that TikTok can be an educational tool, and banning it means that there will be less access to information about subjects not discussed in news outlets or higher education facilities.

“Information that the news outlets don’t give won’t be spread around as easily,” said Mason Logue, freshman, business management major.

Ultimately, students agreed that TikTok is, above all, a social platform where users can connect over content that is relatable.

“It’s a fun way to communicate with the world and find connections,” said Tanaya McKay, freshman nursing major.