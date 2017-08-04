Home / News / Breaking News / Coca-Cola comes to APSU in July
Coca-Cola comes to APSU in July

Celeste Malone June 5, 2017 Breaking News, News 4 Comments 6,374 Views

For 15 years, APSU has remained under contract with Pepsi Bottling Group, but that will change this summer because of a new exclusive agreement with Coca-Cola Company.

“We feel it was time for a change, and this is another positive move for the campus,” Tammy Silva, manager of APSU’s Department of Auxiliary Support Services, said.

Beginning July 1, all APSU vending machines and dining areas will only sell Coke products. In addition, Coke will only be able to be purchased with university funds.

 

4 comments

  1. Vanessa
    June 5, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    I am not quite happy about this since Coca Cola can be used as a car battery cleaner and toilet bowl cleaner, therefore, I will no longer be purchasing Colas on campus.

    A plus is that we finally get Sprite! 🙂 Which is the only good thing about Coca Cola.

    A more positive change would have been to get rid of soda all together to promote human health and help people get off of it, not switching to another “devil”.

    • Brawndo
      June 5, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      Nearly every carbonated drink makes a good cleaner. The carbonic acid cleans corrosion and rust very well, and I actually find that Sprite does a better job than Coke or Pepsi because it’s clear. Of course, soda water is best because it doesn’t have the sugar.
      I agree with you that APSU shouldn’t be signing agreements with soda brands though. Shouldn’t a university be more focused on learning and scholarship than corporate money?

      • Vanessa
        June 6, 2017 at 8:10 am

        Oh wow! I hadn’t heard that. Thank you for the input. I usually try to stay away from sodas in general, try.
        I’ll have to try soda water instead. I guess one could use the water-flavoring powders with it, if they are even okay also.
        Thanks 🙂

  2. Jessica Greenhill
    June 6, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Just please stock Cherry Coke Zero. I can guarantee you will have sells from me on this.

