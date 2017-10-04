Clarksville pumpkin patch brings city together as Halloween approaches

On Sept. 30, Clarksville’s very own pumpkin patch opened for business for the 33rd consecutive year. The patch started in 1984 with Keith and Julia Boyd, who would grow the pumpkins on their land and bring it out to Keith Boyd’s parents’ large farm to sell. The pumpkin patch prides itself on being not just family friendly, but community friendly.

“It is a generational thing,” Julia Boyd said. “Parents bring their children. Their children bring their children, their friends and so on.”

Julia Boyd had explained how many organizations, from girl scouts, sororities and churches will often visit. There are also a select few who have since moved away from the area, but travel back to the patch annually.

“People start traditions here,” Julia Boyd said.

From 6-year-olds to 60-year-olds, the patch has something for everyone. Margaret Hannah, 62, went to the patch for the first time as she visited Tennessee, as well as her son and father of two, Adam all the way from Iowa. Margaret was primarily fond of the farm smell, as it reminded her of home.

“I grew up on a farm,” Hannah said. “We did not have pumpkins [on the farm], just smelly animals.”

The Hannah family had visited the pumpkin patch for the third year in a row. Adam Hannah’s wife, Lindsay, found out about the patch when military duties moved them to the Fort Campbell area, and they have been visiting since. Their eight-year-old daughter, Emily stuck to the Boyd’s swing set, and their six-year-old son Max tried his best to lift large pumpkins, to no avail – laughing throughout the experience nonetheless.

The farm features enough land for family or friend outings and picnics with a myriad of pumpkins from all different shapes, colors and sizes. Each pumpkin is family-grown and natural.

They have the traditional orange pumpkin varying in size, along with warty pumpkins, winter-white or “albino” pumpkins and the very special pink pumpkins.

“Each pumpkin is reasonably priced,” Julia Boyd said. “They are 25 cents a pound.”

Most pumpkins are between eight and 20 pounds, costing about $2 to $5 each. It is important to note the pumpkin patch is cash or check only. Remaining economically friendly is a key aspect of the Boyd’s farm.

Unlike competitors, they do not offer an entrance fee into their farm. This means the play area and pumpkin fields are free to roam and photograph, and the land is free to enjoy.

There is a small children’s playground, a picturesque location for photo-ops and a six-acre corn maze that Keith Boyd had created himself by memory.

Getting in and out of the corn maze takes an average of 30-45 minutes. The corn maze is $4 for ages six and up, and those five years old and under are able to venture, with parental supervision, for free. The maze has very specific and concise rules, making the experience as safe and entertaining as possible.

The Boyd’s said the pumpkin patch is community friendly. This means regardless of attendance to the actual farm, individuals are impacted by it. The Boyd’s have partnered with the Pink Pumpkin Foundation, where a percentage of every pink pumpkin sold, goes to breast cancer research.

“We are very proud of [our partnership]” Boyd said. “Beautiful pumpkins helping beautiful people.”

The Boyd’s also have a connection to APSU as the patch’s founder, Keith Boyd, graduated from the university, double majoring in biology and agriculture, and Julia Boyd attended for camp.

Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is located in the Sango Area, with directions posted on their website. Visit soon: the patch is scheduled to close after Halloween. You can also wait until next fall for the enamoring experience.