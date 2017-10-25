Career Services hosts first Career Week for students

By: Mahalia Smith

The Office of Career Services hosts various events every semester to help students prepare for internships and careers beyond college.

This semester, Career Services consolidated many events and seminars into a full Career Services Week from Oct. 23-27.

“This year, my staff got together, and we talked about what a great idea it would be if we did a week where we did all the presentations that we would normally spread out across the semester leading up to the biggest day of the semester, which is fall Career Day,” Director of Career Services Amanda Walker said.

Along with a career fair on Oct. 26, events include seminars from American Job Center, Fortera Credit Union and USDA. There will also be seminars on dining etiquette, networking, resumes and thank-you letters.

The largest event of the week is the career fair.

“Over the past three years we have been expanding our employer relations concept here at APSU. Myself and my assistant director, we travel around the state during the summers, we attend conferences,” Walker said. “We try to recruit employers to recruit you, the students and alumni of APSU.”

All the events leading up to the career fair are to help students prepare to meet potential employers for internships and jobs.

“We do want students to think more intentionally about the career fair and do research before attending, and know who they want to seek out because we have a lot of vendors,” Walker said.

The list of companies at the career fair is available on the Career Services website and emails.

“I think a lot of students are a little overwhelmed, because there is not much preparedness on their part,” Walker said. “We are hoping with these workshops that are occurring both morning and evening, so that students can work them into their schedule so that they are a little more prepared for that event.”

Career Week events are available and open to all students, regardless of major.