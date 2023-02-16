APSU Front Entrance Lily Russell

The Austin Peay cheerleading team was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday night.

According to a statement from APSU Athletics Department: “Austin Peay State University is suspending the operations of its cheerleading team until further notice. Austin Peay personnel received information alleging potential violations of university policies. While the University investigates the allegations, the cheerleading team and staff will not be permitted to represent the university or athletics department at future events.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon.