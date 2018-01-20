Home / News / APSU School of Nursing seeking comments for accredidation
16 APSU students attended VESNIP during the summer - photo courtesy of Austin Peay State University

Celeste Malone 10 hours ago News Leave a comment 61 Views

According to an email sent by Provost Rex Gandy, the APSU School of Nursing is seeking comments from the public for accreditation site visits from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or (CCNE).

CCNE will visit APSU March 19-21 and requires that all institutions provide an opportunity to students, faculty and staff involved with the program to provide written input into the decision of the evaluating team.

CCNE shares comments with members of the evaluating team before the March visit, but will not be shared with the nursing program.

Statements may either be written or signed third-party comments will be accepted by CCNE and the deadline is Monday, Feb. 26.

Comments may be sent to:

Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education

One DuPont Circle, NW, Suite 530

Washington, DC 20036-1120.

 

