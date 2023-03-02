APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics, Gerald Harrison announced Tuesday, football head coach Scott Walden, who scored the team ASUN Conference Football Championship, agreed on contract extension through 2025.
“It is an honor to serve Austin Peay as its head football coach,” said Walden.
“I am beyond excited about this extension and the faith that President Michael Licari and Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison have entrusted to me to lead our program. This is not a reflection of the success I’ve had, but the success of our players and staff on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. I want to thank our players and staff for their hard work daily and for their commitment to excellence. We will continue to stay committed to giving Austin Peay and Clarksville, Tennessee, a football program it can be proud of. From the bottom of our hearts, Callie, Luca, and I are honored and thrilled to be here at Austin Peay and be a part of the Clarksville community! Let’s Go Peay,!” stated Head Coach Scott Walden per Austin Peay Athletics Communications.
Walden holds three seasons at Austin Peay with 17 wins that tie the team for seventh most in program history.
Roy Gregory is tied with Walden while Bill Schmitz and Fred D. Brown are ahead by two victories.
Walden is the fifth head coach to win 20 games at Austin Peay.
