APSU Golf wins Invitational

APSU Women’s Golf collected its first team title since 2015 taking Nashville by storm, winning the Town and Country Invitational hosted by Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State.

Head coach Sara Robson told letsgopeay.com “They played really well today. We struggled a bit on the back but got on track around hole 16 or 17 to finish strong.”

The Govs edged passed teams such as Belmont, Cumberland, Lipscomb, Trevecca and the host team TSU.

The Govs got their best push from senior AnnaMichelle Moore. Moore led with a 140 (70-70) and was also the only player under par. She reached that achievement in both rounds of the invitational.

Moore told letsgopeay.com “Getting to play with my teammates was absolutely a blast. I birdied my last three holes and having my teammates go nuts for me made it even more special. We were able to cheer each other on, and I think that was the biggest factor of us winning.”

Along with APSU’s first team title since 2015, Moore’s individual win was the first for the Govs since the 2016 season.

Along with Moore, two players from APSU were named to the All-Tournament team. Ashton Goodley (72-73-145), a junior, took runner-up honors in the Tournament. Fellow Junior Reagan Greene (75-75-150) tied for fifth.

Goodley finished first in total pars with 27, while Greene finished third with 24.

After Goodley and Greene, junior Taylor Goodley found a way to come back in the last round with a 73. The late push propelled her to eleventh overall in the standings. She tied Moore for the team high in birdies with seven as well.

Freshman Riley Cooper found herself closing out the lineup for APSU with a 153 (75-78).

The performance by the team ended with great results as all five players in the lineup finished in the top 20.

The Govs will now see a long break in the action before traveling to Las Vegas in early March to compete in the Battle at Boulder Creek III.