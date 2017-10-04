Home / Sports / Football / APSU Football Receives National Attention
Rodney Saulsberry Jr. celebrates APSU's win over UT Martin. BENJAMIN LITTLE | THE ALL STATE

APSU Football Receives National Attention

Riley Grubbs

After an impressive shutout victory against ranked opponent UT-Martin on September 30, the Govs are receiving national attention from two FCS polls. This is the first time in six years APSU has received votes in a major poll.

The STATS FCS Top-25 Media Poll, released Monday, October 2nd, had the Govs receiving 45 votes, after not receiving any the week before.

The FCS Coaches Poll, had the Govs earning four votes.

The Govs have never been ranked in either poll, but hope to change that as the season progresses.

