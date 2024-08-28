One of the many cats wandering on the Austin Peay State University campus. Photo by Anabelle Coker | THE ALL STATE.

As many students know, Austin Peay State University has numerous cats around campus. Many of these cats are by the campus library, Harned Hall and the very front of campus.

Students are often aware of the campus cats but are unaware that the student organization Helping Paws helps raise money for the cats’ care.

“Our goal is to educate students about the cats and work with Tender Paws [the university’s organization] to help raise money so they [the cats] can stay on campus,” said Helping Paws President Rowan Hutchison.

The group prioritizes the cats’ care and safety. Alongside Tender Paws, any kittens or cats that can not stay on campus are put up for adoption. For example, Romeo, a well-known cat of theirs, is currently up for adoption.

Throughout the fall semester, Helping Paws will be hosting many fundraisers. These fundraisers include bake sales, pot painting, Halloween events and more as the semester continues. All the money made during these fundraisers goes towards helping the campus cats and ensuring their safety.

The first meeting for Helping Paws will be held on Sept. 29th at the Morgan University Center, room 308. It will cover any questions, events and details about the club for anyone interested.