APSU Baseball Hosts Toledo

APSU hosted a three-game home series against Toledo this weekend, looking to improve their 3-1 record, doing so by sweeping the series with an eventful finish in the bottom of the 10th inning in game three as Imani Willis hit a single to left field securing a run and an 8-7 victory.

The first two games were much easier for the Govs, who took the first two games by winning 16-4, and 12-2 respectively.

Games one and two, which were held on Friday, Feb. 23, resulted in dominating wins for the Govs.

The Govs started the bottom of the third trailing 2-1 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning alone. The team saw another scoring outburst in the fifth inning as they were able to once again get four runs in, taking a 9-2 lead.

If it was ever in question, the Govs iced their game one victory after batting in 4 runs in the eighth for the third time on the day, capping off the 16-4 victory.

During game two, the Govs proved that their first game was not a fluke, posting seven runs while not allowing any on defense in the first four innings.

Heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Govs found themselves with a more than solid lead, up 7-1. Irmani Willis broke the game wide open in the fifth, hitting a grand slam, ultimately shutting the door on a hope of any comeback for Toledo.

After batting in one more run later on, APSU saw another dominant victory 12-2.

After a rain delay, the Govs third game was pushed back until Sunday. The outcome of this game was much tighter than the previous two. The Game went into 10 innings before seeing APSU win 8-7 and improve to 5-1 on the season.

The day was saved as Willis hit a single to left field allowing another Gov to get in for the score.

The Govs will put their hot start to the test as they travel to Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 27, to play nationally ranked Vanderbilt on the road.