Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says applications are now being accepted for adults who want to enroll tuition-free this fall at a community college or technical college.

In a news release Thursday, the governor’s office says Tennessee Reconnect applications can be completed online. Enrollees need to apply to a community college or other eligible institution, file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, form, and enroll in a degree or certificate program at least part-time.