The APSU student newspaper, The All State, is entirely student-produced, with the guidance of the Student Publications adviser. The All State is a publication that provides a public forum for the expression of student opinion and a medium for dissemination of timely news relevant to the campus community. The All State has been serving as a student-run outlet for the dissemination of news and information of interest to the campus community since 1930. The All State distributes between 2,000 and 3,000 copies to our fellow campus community members each week in print, and many more readers interact with us online at www.theallstate.org and through its social media platforms.

In 2015, The All State celebrated its 85th anniversary following years of extraordinary leadership starting with the first Editor-in-Chief, Malvin Utleye. The All State has been recognized for excellence at the state, regional and national levels, even earning first place at the Southeast Journalism Convention held every year in February. The All State has placed in the top five schools at the same convention multiple times over the course of the last decade.

While still maintaining a physical print operation on the APSU main, Fort Campbell and Springfield campuses, The All State has grown to encompass a social media presence and an online publication that updates throughout the year helping to engage the student body and Clarksville area.

