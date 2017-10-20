4 life sentences for Tennessee man in killings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has received four sentences of life in prison without parole for killing two neighbors and fatally shooting a father and a daughter in separate incidents.

Officials say 47-year-old Michael Cullum pleaded guilty last week to killing 66-year-old Robert Bailey and his 41-year-old daughter Tammie Bailey in July 2016 in their home in Drummonds, located in Tipton County.

Cullum also pleaded guilty to fatally shooting 49-year-old Rhonda Bishop Dukes and 47-year-old Brenda Dukes in their home in June 2016. Prosecutors said they were Cullum’s neighbors in Millington, located in Shelby County.

Cullum, who had been charged with first-degree murder in all four deaths, entered Alford pleas in Shelby County. In an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but agrees there’s enough evidence for a conviction.