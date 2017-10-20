Home / AP WIRE / 4 life sentences for Tennessee man in killings
Fortune Tellers Fair

4 life sentences for Tennessee man in killings

Associated Press 2 days ago AP WIRE Leave a comment 85 Views

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has received four sentences of life in prison without parole for killing two neighbors and fatally shooting a father and a daughter in separate incidents.

Officials say 47-year-old Michael Cullum pleaded guilty last week to killing 66-year-old Robert Bailey and his 41-year-old daughter Tammie Bailey in July 2016 in their home in Drummonds, located in Tipton County.

Cullum also pleaded guilty to fatally shooting 49-year-old Rhonda Bishop Dukes and 47-year-old Brenda Dukes in their home in June 2016. Prosecutors said they were Cullum’s neighbors in Millington, located in Shelby County.

Cullum, who had been charged with first-degree murder in all four deaths, entered Alford pleas in Shelby County. In an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but agrees there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

Related posts:

  1. Memphis boy to serve time for killing sister
  2. TN Officer Shoots Teen
  3. Trial begins for accused Campbell County school shooter
  4. Woman says she sold marijuana to help raise grandkids

Tags

About Associated Press

Check Also

Obama campus assault guidance gets scrapped under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday scrapped Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual ...

Leave a Reply

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved