Home / AP WIRE / Tennessee education coalition focuses on teacher diversity

Tennessee education coalition focuses on teacher diversity

Chaniece Jackson 11 hours ago AP WIRE, News Leave a comment 62 Views

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new report released by a group of Tennessee educator preparation programs focuses on eliminating the barriers preventing diverse candidates from choosing teaching as a career.

The Tennessean reports the Trailblazer Coalition is led by Lipscomb University, Belmont University and the Nashville Teacher Residency and released its report Tuesday, titled “Fixing the Broken Pipeline: Teacher Diversity and the Classroom.”

The report identified poor perceptions of the profession, a lack of finances and few mentors as barriers, and offered five keys to getting teachers of color in the profession, including promoting more inclusivity in teacher preparation programs and removing barriers to licensure and testing.

The report highlights research proving diverse teachers have a positive effect on student outcomes, including driving down discipline numbers.

Related posts:

  1. Retired Teacher’s Association offers tuition scholarship
  2. Obama visits Nashville, talks education and jobs
  3. Facing $60M penalty, Tennessee repeals underage DUI law
  4. Tennessee Education works to value teachers more

Tags

About Chaniece Jackson

Check Also

Movies in the Park to feature APSU PeayClipse talk on “The Secret Lives of Astronomers”

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – As part of the ongoing PeayClipse lecture series, Austin Peay State University faculty ...

Leave a Reply

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved