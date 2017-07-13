Hundreds of soldiers returning to Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of soldiers are returning to Fort Campbell after a 9 month deployment in Afghanistan.

Fort Campbell says about 300 soldiers are returning Thursday to the post that sits on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. The returning soldiers are part of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans,” 101st Airborne Division.

While in Afghanistan, the soldiers focused on training, advising and assisting an effort to build the capacity of Afghanistan’s army and police forces and to strengthen its national security and defense.

A welcome home ceremony is planned when the soldiers arrive.