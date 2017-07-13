Home / AP WIRE / Hundreds of soldiers returning to Fort Campbell
The Screaming Eagles soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), kick off the Week of the Eagles 2012 with a four-mile division run through Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 10. The seven-day event host competitions and activities to promote physical fitness, soldiering skills and esprit de corps throughout the division's brigades. Photo by Sgt. Charlene Moler

Hundreds of soldiers returning to Fort Campbell

Chaniece Jackson 4 days ago AP WIRE, News Leave a comment 175 Views

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of soldiers are returning to Fort Campbell after a 9 month deployment in Afghanistan.

Fort Campbell says about 300 soldiers are returning Thursday to the post that sits on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. The returning soldiers are part of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans,” 101st Airborne Division.

While in Afghanistan, the soldiers focused on training, advising and assisting an effort to build the capacity of Afghanistan’s army and police forces and to strengthen its national security and defense.

A welcome home ceremony is planned when the soldiers arrive.

