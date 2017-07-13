Home / Featured / Eleutheromania Day 2
My vehicle for the trip, a 20 year old Volkswagen, on Route 66. July 1, 2017 The All State/Lucas Ryan Chambers

Eleutheromania Day 2

Celeste Malone 4 days ago Featured, Features, photojournalism Leave a comment 166 Views

After 6 states, 2 times zones and 1,500 miles in only 30 hours, we’ve arrived in Arizona. Currently, I’m eating a can of soup in a 24 hour truck stop parking lot, but hey, that’s part of the experience right? I spent the day traveling the old Route 66 and stopping every so often to see the towns that have long been forgotten and left in ruins. Besides a small, let’s call it a hiccup with the car, I think we made pretty good time. As long as the weather holds out I should get my first chance to work on some astrophotography in Sedona. Which is a big relief since that’s a major part of this trip. At least I can slow down and enjoy the drive for a while, which is something. Until tomorrow.

– Lucas

Route 66 in New Mexico, one of the only original stretches left.
July 1, 2017 The All State/Lucas Ryan Chambers
A souvenir shop at the Continental divide in New Mexico.
July 1, 2017 The All State/Lucas Ryan Chambers
My vehicle for the trip, a 20 year old Volkswagen, on Route 66.
July 1, 2017 The All State/Lucas Ryan Chambers
Visitors at Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.
July 1, 2017 The All State/Lucas Ryan Chambers

Related posts:

  1. A Glimpse Into Haiti
  2. Children of the FED Orphanage, Port-au-Prince, Haiti
  3. [Gallery] 2017 MLK March
  4. Eleutheromania: Desire for Freedom

Tags

About Celeste Malone

Check Also

Chance the Rapper donating Grammy Award to Chicago museum

CHICAGO (AP) — Chance the Rapper says he’s donating his Grammy Award for best rap ...

Leave a Reply

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved