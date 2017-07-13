Eleutheromania Day 2

After 6 states, 2 times zones and 1,500 miles in only 30 hours, we’ve arrived in Arizona. Currently, I’m eating a can of soup in a 24 hour truck stop parking lot, but hey, that’s part of the experience right? I spent the day traveling the old Route 66 and stopping every so often to see the towns that have long been forgotten and left in ruins. Besides a small, let’s call it a hiccup with the car, I think we made pretty good time. As long as the weather holds out I should get my first chance to work on some astrophotography in Sedona. Which is a big relief since that’s a major part of this trip. At least I can slow down and enjoy the drive for a while, which is something. Until tomorrow.

– Lucas