APSU Alum and Aztecs’ Freeman named to NABL All-Diamond 1st Team

San Antonio – Alamo City Aztecs forward Chris Freeman was named to the North American Basketball League’s All-Diamond West Conference 1st Team Thursday.

The All-Diamond achievement honors players who rank high in the league’s statistical categories and displayed consistency each game.

The 6-foot-6 forward is the first player in franchise history to be recognized by the league for his all-around on-the-court play, where he ranked in the top 10 in points (10), rebounds, (3rd), free throw percentage (10) and 3-point field goal percentage (2nd).

“It’s a great feeling to accomplish something like this,” said Freeman, a Warren High School graduate who averaged 13.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this past season. “To me, it’s just a reflection of the hard work and time put in. It’s humbling to be noticed by the league in that aspect.”

Ryan Johnson, Aztecs owner, said he is “very proud” of Freeman for being the first Aztecs player recognized by the NABL.

“It’s great to see a player of his caliber and a man as humble as he is, recognized for his accomplishments,” he said.

Freeman signed with the Aztecs April 8 after a 1 ½ year stint in the American Basketball Association with the Laredo Swarm and Universal City Seraphim. Before turning pro, he played basketball at Austin Peay State University from 2011-2015.

The Aztecs completed their inaugural expedition June 25 with a 5-7 record. The team was founded by Johnson, a senior airman at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in February 2016 with the short-term vision of being a pipeline for basketball players to play on overseas teams and the long-term vision of being a final destination for basketball players from around the globe. Fans can visit https://www.acaztecs.com, like the team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AlamoCityAztecs or follow @AlamoCityAztecs on Twitter for a complete schedule of Aztecs games.