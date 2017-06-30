Home / AP WIRE / Belmont law professor being nominated as US attorney

Belmont law professor being nominated as US attorney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump is nominating a law professor at Belmont University to be U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The White House said in a news release Thursday that Trump intends to nominate Donald Q. Cochran for the post.

Cochran was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Alabama from 1998 to 2002, prosecuting white collar crimes, public corruption and violent crimes, including the final defendant charged with the 1963 bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.

Cochran graduated from Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt Law School. He was an Army Ranger and Special Forces officer for nine years.

