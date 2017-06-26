DeLong announced as new softball coach

Rodney DeLong was announced as the head softball coach for the Govs by Athletic Director Ryan Ivey on Wednesday, June 21.

DeLong held three consecutive 30+ win seasons as head coach at Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma before serving one season as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech. DeLong served as a hitting instructor for the Yellow Jackets, an offense that flourished under him. The Yellow Jackets improved across 11 offensive categories, even finishing 18th in the nation for home runs per game.

DeLong began coaching at Cameron University, mounting a 105-60 record across three seasons while earning consecutive NCAA Division II Softball Tournament appearances.

DeLong is the ninth coach for Govs Softball (17-31 in 2017)