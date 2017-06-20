Home / AP WIRE / Funerals set for airborne soldiers killed in Afghanistan
Cpl. Baldridge, right, Sgt. Bays, middle, and Sgt. Houck’s, left, of infantryman in Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, KY deaths in Afghanistan were announced on June 10, 2017.
Cpl. Baldridge, right, Sgt. Bays, middle, and Sgt. Houck’s, left, of infantryman in Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, KY deaths in Afghanistan were announced on June 10, 2017.

Funerals set for airborne soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Chaniece Jackson 2 days ago AP WIRE, News Leave a comment 148 Views

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Funeral services have been set for three U.S. soldiers from Fort Campbell who were killed in Afghanistan.
The Defense Department says Sgt. Eric M. Houck, Sgt. William M. Bays and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge died of gunshot wounds on June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. They were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam’s office says funeral services for Houck are scheduled Tuesday at the Community Chapel on Fort Campbell, followed by graveside service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Visitations for Bays will be at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Thursday, and at the Community Chapel on the base Friday. Burial information isn’t available.
Baldridge’s funeral will be in North Carolina.

Related posts:

  1. Army confirms the names of three 101st Soldiers killed in Afghanistan
  2. 3 soldiers killed in Afghanistan, deaths under investigation
  3. Fort Campbell soldiers to deploy to Afghanistan this fall
  4. Soldiers Collect Donations for Homeless Veterans

Tags

About Chaniece Jackson

Check Also

Trump confirms he’s under investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump confirmed Friday he was under investigation and appeared to ...

Leave a Reply

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved