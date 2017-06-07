Wale announced as “Moonlit!” Concert artist

It is being announced to incoming Freshmen and transfer students during Registration Orientation Welcome that Hip Hop Artist Wale will be performing on campus for APEX weekend, Aug. 24-27. The “Moonlit!” Concert is set for Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. on the Intramural Field.

Director of Student Life and Engagement Victor Felts said the “Moonlit!” Concert is APSU’s attempt to “try something new” and will be replacing the homecoming concert this Fall in hopes of offering a new way for students to get involved.

The “Moonlit!” Concert is only for APSU students currently enrolled in courses for the Fall.

Wale (pronounced “wah-lay”) is a Washington, D.C. native. He has recorded hits such as, “Lotus Flower Bomb,” “Bad” and “My PYT.” He has also been featured on songs, “No Hands” by Waka Flocka Flame and “Bounce It” by past homecoming artist, Juicy J.

Below is a Spotify playlist of notable songs by Wale: