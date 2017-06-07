Home / News / Breaking News / Wale announced as “Moonlit!” Concert artist

Wale announced as “Moonlit!” Concert artist

Celeste Malone 4 days ago Breaking News, Featured, News Leave a comment 356 Views

It is being announced to incoming Freshmen and transfer students during Registration Orientation Welcome that Hip Hop Artist Wale will be performing on campus for APEX weekend, Aug. 24-27. The “Moonlit!” Concert is set for Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. on the Intramural Field.

Director of Student Life and Engagement Victor Felts said the “Moonlit!” Concert is APSU’s attempt to “try something new” and will be replacing the homecoming concert this Fall in hopes of offering a new way for students to get involved.

The “Moonlit!” Concert is only for APSU students currently enrolled in courses for the Fall.

Wale (pronounced “wah-lay”) is a Washington, D.C. native. He has recorded hits such as, “Lotus Flower Bomb,” “Bad” and “My PYT.” He has also been featured on songs, “No Hands” by Waka Flocka Flame and “Bounce It” by past homecoming artist, Juicy J.

Below is a Spotify playlist of notable songs by Wale:

Related posts:

  1. Frankie Ballard comes to center stage
  2. Craig Morgan announced as Homecoming artist
  3. Juicy J announced as homecoming artist
  4. Platinum recording artist Frankie Ballard to headline APSU’s 2016 Homecoming Concert

Tags

About Celeste Malone

Check Also

Children of the FED Orphanage, Port-au-Prince, Haiti

There are almost 200 orphanages in Haiti. This particular orphanage in Port-au-Prince known as the ...

Leave a Reply

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved