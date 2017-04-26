President White to join Alpha Delta Pi

APSU President Alisa White will become an alumnae initiate of Alpha Delta Pi’s Eta Gamma Chapter on Friday, April 28. This will be the chapter’s first time using the alumnae initiate program since it was chartered in November 1983.

Founded at Wesleyan Female College in 1851, Alpha Delta Pi was the first secret society for women. According to the organization’s website, there are 155 active chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada.

As an alumnae initiate, White will be given the same rights, responsibilities and privileges as any other member of the sorority.

“Our Vice President Kaitlyn Quinn and I sat down with President White in February to discuss the possibility of this program,” Eta Gamma President Sarah Gross said. “I was ecstatic to find out she was so interested and told us ‘yes’ right on the spot.”

According to Gross, White’s decision was meant to show support to the Greek community.

“While [White] does think it makes a statement to be initiated into the oldest women’s sorority, her support is in no way specific to Alpha Delta Pi,” Gross said. “She loves the benefits Greek organizations provide for students and the visible difference they make.”

