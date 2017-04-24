Govs split Morehead on the weekend

APSU Baseball (18-19, 9-11 Ohio Valley Conference) split both of its games with national team batting average leading Morehead State (27-12, 12-5 OVC) on Friday, April 21.

The Govs took a no hitter into the sixth inning, but eventually had to fight back for a 3-1 win.

In the second game, APSU gave the Eagles 17 hits en route to a 12-3 loss.

Junior Josh Rye started the game for the Govs on the mound, going 5.1 innings without giving up a hit.

During his outing, Rye set down 12 consecutive batters and struck out seven.

In the sixth inning, Rye surrounded his first hit and allowed the only run of the game in a seventh-inning home run.

Both teams were struggling to produce offensively, but sophomore Brett Newberg was able to match Morehead’s solo home run with his own.

Newberg’s blast was the 56th home run by a Gov this season, the eighth highest amount of home runs by a team in Division 1.

APSU took the lead in the same inning starting with a walk to Chase Hamilton.

Next, the Govs hit two back-to-back doubles coming from Garrett Giovannelli and Malcolm Tipler to take a 3-1 win in the first game.

APSU could not get any offense going in the night game, as Morehead State’s Dalton Stambaugh retired 12 of the first 13 batters faced.

The Eagles powered ahead to a 7-0 lead by the fourth inning. The first three batters of the inning eventually worked their way around to score.

APSU put themselves on the scoreboard in the fifth inning starting with a single from Dre Gleason. Kyle Wilson, Imani Willis and Giovannelli all continued the trend with singles, bringing in 2 runs for APSU.

Giovannelli’s hit extended his hit streak to nine games.

APSU added a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Morehead State’s offense could not be controlled, adding 5 more runs en route to a 12-3 win.

The Govs return to the field on the weekend with a three game road trip to the University of Tennessee at Martin starting on Friday, April 28.