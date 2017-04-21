Home / News / VetSuccess assists with college veteran transition
VetSuccess assists with college veteran transition

Ethan Steinquest 10 hours ago News Leave a comment 84 Views

Twice a semester, VetSucess and the Military Student Center come together  to help former and currently serving men and women of the armed forces and assists in the gap for veterans whether it comes to academic needs such as a need for books or mastering certain classes.

“We help new students that are veterans that can’t find what they want on campus,” VetSuccess leader Christina Hicks said. “We highly encourage new transitioning students getting into school,” said Hicks, “and ‘squaring’ them away.”

Working with Veteran Affairs, the VetSuccess Program provides various assistance to any student needing it.

Services provided include:

  • Vocational exploration and assistance in selecting a suitable career/major.
  • Assistance in applying for healthcare benefits.
  • Referrals for medical and mental health.
  • Help access, understand, and apply for VA benefits.
  • Referrals for readjustment counseling services for eligible Veterans and their families.
  • Coordination with school faculty/staff to provide Veteran specific service.
  • Job placement assistance and coordination with State Department. or Labor Employment Specialists.
  • Assistance in locating community and other resources.

For more information, visit, www.apsu.edu/VETsuccess, www.benefits.va.gov/vocrehab/vsoc.asp or the Department of Veteran Affairs at www.va.gov /

