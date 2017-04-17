Govs Struggle Offensively against SEMO and UT Martin

Over the weekend, the Govs softball team (14-24 overall, 2-8 Ohio Valley Coneference) traveled to Southeast Missouri and UT Martin.

Despite dropping all four games, the Govs set a school record in single season home runs with 37 after a home run by Danielle Liermann.

Unfortunately, the Govs could not grab a win from either team.

According to letsgopeay.com, the Govs fell 3-0 in Game 1 and 4-0 in Game 2 to SEMO on Saturday, April 8.

On Sunday, April 9, the Skyhawks got the best of the Govs, winning 4-0 in Game 1 and 8-2 in Game 2.

In both games against SEMO, the Govs’ offense did not produce any runs, and the two hits recorded by APSU came from Drew Dudley and Kacy Acree.

The Govs’ offense was shut down completely in the second game.

Emily Moore, Cassidy Hale, Kendall Vedder and Christiana Gable were the only Govs to reach base on walks.

The next day in Martin, the Govs continued to struggle offensively.

In Game 1, the only action at the plate from APSU was a bunt from Acree that put her on first.

The Govs were able to put runs on the board in Game 2.

In the first inning, Liermann put an end to the drought with a home run that brought in Moore as well.

Later, Liermann hit a double, and Moore ended the game with three hits.

Liermann’s home run put her at nine on the season, which tied her with Carly Mattson.

APSU will take the field at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14, against No. 1 in the OVC, Jacksonville State.