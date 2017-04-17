Govs close series with 14-10 win

APSU Baseball (16-18, 11-7 Ohio Valley Conference) picked up their only win in a three game series at Eastern Kentucky (21-15, 7-8 OVC) on Saturday, April 15.

The Govs fell by scores of 5-4 and 7-6 before picking up their only win 14-10 over the Colonels. EKU drew first blood in the bottom of the second when a Brenden Overton double scored Shea Sullivan. Taylor Blair scored one batter later to double the lead and put EKU ahead 2-0.

APSU did not stay behind for along. Imani Willis and Garrett Giovannelli started the inning with a pair of base hits followed by a 3-run blast off the bat of Malcolm Tipler. Two batters later, Alex Robles hit a home run over the left field wall to put the Govs ahead 4-2.

APSU continued to score in the fourth as the Govs loaded the bases off of three consecutive walks, and Max Remy reached home on a wild pitch. Tipler added two more RBIs to his day with a single up the middle to score Giovannelli and Willis. Tipler would get thrown out trying to stretch a steal for third base to home.

EKU cut down on the lead with a solo home run from Overton, making it 7-3 Govs.

The Govs loaded the bases to start the fifth, but Remy grounded out into a double play that scored Robles. EKU proceeded to walk the next two batters to reload the bases, then walks two more batters to extend APSU’s lead 10-3.

APSU finished their scoring in the sixth inning by adding 4 more runs. Casey Bredlau singled up the right field line to score Robles. Parker Phillips scored from a Remy hit up the middle. Willis then closed out scoring for the Govs on a 2-run blast to left field, putting APSU ahead 14-3.

The Colonels tried to start a rally in the eighth and ninth innings, but fell short, losing 14-10.

Tipler led APSU in the game offensively with six RBIs and two hits through five at bats.

On the mound, the win went to Jacques Pucheu, while Zach Neff picked up his third save of the season. Pucheu went through five innings allowing five hits and 3 runs while recording four strikeouts.

Michael Costanzo then took over for the Govs, completing three innings and allowing 4 runs on four hits. Ricky Heagarty had a short outing facing only five batters and allowing three hits before Neff was called in. Neff faced one batter for the Govs, forcing Ryland Kerr to fly out to right field giving APSU the win.

The Govs are set to play at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Western Kentucky.